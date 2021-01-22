Zanite Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.00. 915,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 407,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74.

About Zanite Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

