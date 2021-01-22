Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Receives €82.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.92 ($97.55).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ZAL opened at €98.46 ($115.84) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.52. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

