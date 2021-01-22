Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €112.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.92 ($97.55).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €98.46 ($115.84) on Tuesday. Zalando SE has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.52.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.