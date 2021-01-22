Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Buy

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.