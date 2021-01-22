Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) to “Hold”

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toray Industries, Inc. specializes in manufacturing, processing and sales of the following products: The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures, processes and sells textile; staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon and apparel products. The Plastics and Chemical segment offers plastic, nylon, polyester, polypropylene and chemical products. IT-related products segment offers films; electronic circuit- and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs; and graphic materials. The Carbon Fiber Composite Material segment manufactures and sells carbon fibers and carbon fiber composite materials. The Environment and Engineering segment offers Comprehensive engineering; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells medical, pharmaceutical and optical products. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Toray Industries stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

