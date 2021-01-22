Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Buy

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,259.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.58.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,710,156 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

