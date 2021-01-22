Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to “Buy”

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

NYSE INGR opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 84,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

