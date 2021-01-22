Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to “Hold”

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

