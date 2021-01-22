Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) to “Buy”

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

FTHM stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99. Fathom has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $42.20.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at about $866,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

