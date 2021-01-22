Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Shares of EXN stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 278,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Sprott Inc. owned 0.85% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.