Zacks Investment Research Upgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CMPS opened at $44.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). As a group, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

