Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) to Hold

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COCP. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.04.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

