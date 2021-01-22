Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $188.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCMP. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $167.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

