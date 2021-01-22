Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Hold

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of BRFH opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 179.77% and a negative return on equity of 140.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

