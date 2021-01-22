Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of CIGI opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $692.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.20 million. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,429,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

