Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Get Sasol alerts:

NYSE SSL opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. Sasol has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sasol by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sasol by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sasol (SSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.