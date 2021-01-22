Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Hold

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. Safehold has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $76.76.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Safehold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Safehold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Safehold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

