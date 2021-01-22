Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Hold

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NYMT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,353,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 574,153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

