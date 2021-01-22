Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Sell

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

MAXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

MAXN opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

