Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Announce $3.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings of $3.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.78 and the highest is $3.87. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $3.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $12.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.89 to $14.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $406.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.38. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $419.21.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

