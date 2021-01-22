Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,781 shares of company stock worth $8,529,266. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,860,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,783. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

