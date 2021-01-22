Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,031,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 2,389,937 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 1,110,743 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $11.37. 1,010,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

