Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $81.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.79 million and the highest is $83.40 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $83.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $326.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.94 million to $330.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $329.14 million, with estimates ranging from $327.76 million to $330.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,297. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

