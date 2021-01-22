Zacks: Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

KBH stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,071. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $4,412,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $38,074,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,906 shares of company stock worth $14,901,073 over the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in KB Home by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in KB Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $2,369,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

