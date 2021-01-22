Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.32. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($12.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.87) to ($12.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,567.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 214.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. 676,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,694. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.69.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

