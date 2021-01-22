Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Coty reported sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of COTY remained flat at $$6.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,058,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,524. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

In other Coty news, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coty by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $8,045,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Coty by 17.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,212 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $2,762,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in Coty by 36.1% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

