Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report sales of $2.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 million and the lowest is $1.18 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $16.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $140.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.86. The stock had a trading volume of 111,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,912. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

