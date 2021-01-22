Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to announce sales of $54.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.89 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $238.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.24 million to $238.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $265.75 million, with estimates ranging from $263.67 million to $267.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. American Well has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.