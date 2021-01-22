Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. American Express posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $8.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.83. The stock had a trading volume of 96,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,025. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

