Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.72 Million

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post sales of $159.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.33 million and the lowest is $157.10 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $159.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $642.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.94 million to $654.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $610.06 million, with estimates ranging from $606.40 million to $613.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $162.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after buying an additional 430,894 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 905,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 335,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,284. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

