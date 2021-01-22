Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Unifi posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Unifi by 36.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 576.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 307,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Unifi has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.85.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

