Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Announce -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($1.41). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,287.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $20,843,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.0% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 524,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. 286,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.