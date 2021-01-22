Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce sales of $372.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.40 million and the highest is $384.20 million. MarineMax reported sales of $304.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $156,759.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 684.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $953.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

