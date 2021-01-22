Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

