Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $37.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.19 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $35.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $144.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.67 million to $145.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $156.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 47.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 209,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,237. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

