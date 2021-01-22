Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report sales of $37.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.79 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $35.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $144.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.67 million to $145.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $156.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

GTY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 209,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,237. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

