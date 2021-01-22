Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $80.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

