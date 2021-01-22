Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Celanese reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Scotiabank cut Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

CE opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $140.09.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 203.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.