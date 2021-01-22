Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 831,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

