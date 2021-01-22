Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $73.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the highest is $74.10 million. Veritex posted sales of $77.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $309.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.30 million to $311.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $287.75 million, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $291.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338 over the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

