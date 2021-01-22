Zacks: Analysts Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Monro reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 60.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Monro by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

MNRO opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.