Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

