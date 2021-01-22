Zacks: Analysts Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce $128.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.90 million and the lowest is $123.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $133.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $518.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $538.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $556.80 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAC. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth about $469,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.08. 17,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.