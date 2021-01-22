Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce sales of $54.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.51 million and the lowest is $50.97 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $182.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.57 million to $186.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $211.86 million, with estimates ranging from $205.75 million to $219.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. 33,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

