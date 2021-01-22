Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480,000.00 and the highest is $2.04 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.94 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RKDA remained flat at $$3.05 on Thursday. 248,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.62.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

