Zacks: Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

AMCR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 4,993,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,783. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

