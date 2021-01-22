Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $486.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.39 million to $513.41 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after acquiring an additional 807,229 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 903,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,413,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 457,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. 880,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,602. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.