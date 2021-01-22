Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $9.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $9.80 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.95 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 34,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a PE ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

