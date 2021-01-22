Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

Several research firms have commented on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 163,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,840. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Svennilson Peter grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 18,017,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,665,000 after buying an additional 310,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after buying an additional 158,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 197.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,812,000 after buying an additional 934,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 61,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.