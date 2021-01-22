Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$0.89 EPS

Analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.08). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,900 shares of company stock worth $3,366,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.02. The company had a trading volume of 192,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,157. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

