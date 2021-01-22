Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$0.89 EPS

Analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.08). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13).
In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,900 shares of company stock worth $3,366,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KOD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.02. The company had a trading volume of 192,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,157. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.42.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
Further Reading: Dividend Achievers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.